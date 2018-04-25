THE temperature is steadily swallowing up Simba and Young Africans camps ahead of their second clash of the season on Sunday.

The traditional archrivals' clash at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, and despite the fact that both had tricky league fixtures last weekend, their focus remained solely on the much anticipated derby.

No wonder, they ended up dropping points in their respective matches, with Simba battled to a 1-1 draw against Lipuli FC at the Samora Stadium in Iringa on Saturday, while Yanga fought to a 1-1 draw against Mbeya City at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya on Sunday.

And in a move that signifies the hype surrounding this Dar es Salaam derby, the two clubs, as customary, have decided to move their training camps, to their preferred destinations-- seeking to stay away from any sort of distractions that could frustrate their preparations ahead of the game.

The two teams collided in Morogoro, where they have decided to set their respective base, shunning their usual base in Pemba for Yanga and Unguja for Simba. Defending champions Yanga reportedly arrived in Morogoro on Monday and are training at the Jamhuri Stadium, while Simba arrived there much earlier and have pitched camp at the Highland Bible College on the outskirt of Morogoro to finetune for the derby.

Ahead of the clash, tension is strongly mounting between the two sets of supporters with either side claiming that their team will emerge victorious over their rivals. For Simba, victory is vital to guarantee them an opportunity to win the league title for the first time after four seasons, while for Yanga, victory is crucial for their title defensive campaign.

A loss for any of the two sides in the match will dent their title aspirations and pave way for the other side in the title race. This is why; the Sunday's derby is expected to give the roadmap of the league winner this season.

Simba are leading the league table with 59 points, 11 points ahead of their rivals and close competitors in the title race, Yanga who have two games in hand making the race tighter and unpredictable raising tension among their supporters.

The Reds supporters are proud of their squad, which has remained unbeaten since the kick off this season's league. With its sharp striking force comprising Emmanuel Okwi, John Bocco and Shiza Kichuya, the fans believe nothing can stop their team from earning three crucial points on Sunday. Their rivals believe they have everything in their powers to beat their opponents.

Yanga are seemingly in high spirit after qualifying into the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup, which will certainly boost players' morale going into the match.

Sunday's derby will witness both sides under tutelage of coaches, who were not on the touchlines when the two teams faced off in the first round in October 28th last year at the same venue, which ended in a 1-1draw.