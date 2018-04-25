25 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Police Warns Pupils Against Exam Cheating

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Prisca Chinguwo

Kanengo Police Station on Tuesday April 24, 2018 scaled up its effort aimed at sensitizing standard eight pupils against cheating during examinations ahead of the Primary School Living Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe, Public Relations Officer for Kanengo, Laban Makalani said a team of police officers led by Sergeant George Kamtondo who is the Station's Child Protection Officer, has lately been visiting primary schools within its jurisdiction under an initiative dubbed School Outreach Program.

According to the police records, the examinations are expected to be conducted from the 16th to the 19th of May, 2018.

"Kanengo Police in conjunction with the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has set up covert strategies aimed at curbing cheating and exam leakage.

The candidates are being warned against breaching MANEB's Conduct of Examination Regulation 29(20) which prohibits them from entering into an examination room with reference materials (likasa)," said Makalani.

He further said that the regulation also prohibits candidates from conferring during exams.

"During the sensitization campaign, officers were encouraging pupils to work extra hard in class and to desist from indulging in drugs and substance abuse in order to escape cheating temptations during the coming exam" Makalani narrated.

He said the officers are also equipping the candidates with exam rubrics.

Makalani said whosoever will be found cheating shall face a penalty of MK50,000.00 fine and two (2) years Imprisonment with Hard Labour for candidates and MK300, 000.00 fine and ten (10) years IHL for non-candidates.

The schools which have been visited include; Chimpumbulu, Chitukula, Dzenza, Malembe, Good Hope, JEB, Chikanda, Madzimnyanga, Chiuzimbi, Kabwabwa, Kalambo, Mvunguti, and Chipala Primary school.

Malawi

Meet the Chewa People of Malawi

With over 1.5 million of the 18.9 million population in Malawi and over 11 million scattered abroad, the Chewa people… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.