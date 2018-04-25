Malawi: Police Warns Pupils Against Exam Cheating

Kanengo Police Station on Tuesday April 24, 2018 scaled up its effort aimed at sensitizing standard eight pupils against cheating during examinations ahead of the Primary School Living Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe, Public Relations Officer for Kanengo, Laban Makalani said a team of police officers led by Sergeant George Kamtondo who is the Station's Child Protection Officer, has lately been visiting primary schools within its jurisdiction under an initiative dubbed School Outreach Program.

According to the police records, the examinations are expected to be conducted from the 16th to the 19th of May, 2018.

"Kanengo Police in conjunction with the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has set up covert strategies aimed at curbing cheating and exam leakage.

The candidates are being warned against breaching MANEB's Conduct of Examination Regulation 29(20) which prohibits them from entering into an examination room with reference materials (likasa)," said Makalani.

He further said that the regulation also prohibits candidates from conferring during exams.

"During the sensitization campaign, officers were encouraging pupils to work extra hard in class and to desist from indulging in drugs and substance abuse in order to escape cheating temptations during the coming exam" Makalani narrated.

He said the officers are also equipping the candidates with exam rubrics.

Makalani said whosoever will be found cheating shall face a penalty of MK50,000.00 fine and two (2) years Imprisonment with Hard Labour for candidates and MK300, 000.00 fine and ten (10) years IHL for non-candidates.

The schools which have been visited include; Chimpumbulu, Chitukula, Dzenza, Malembe, Good Hope, JEB, Chikanda, Madzimnyanga, Chiuzimbi, Kabwabwa, Kalambo, Mvunguti, and Chipala Primary school.