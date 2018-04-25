Nigeria: TCN Inaugurates 100MVA Transformers, Promises

In line with the policy of this administration on Incremental Power to increase electricity supply in Nigeria, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commissioned 100 MVA transformers at 132/33KV Alimosho substation, aimed to boost electricity supply to residents within Ikeja Disco

The Managing Director of TCN, Mr Usman Mohammed, while commissioning the project in Lagos on Monday, said the company was concerned beyond increasing the quantum of power to the quality of electricity being supplied.

Mohammed said that TCN is implementing the Transmission Rehabilitation & Expansion Programme, which seeks to strengthen grid infrastructure for enhanced wheeling capacity that offers redundancy, consistent with the requirements of N-1 reliability criterion.

He added that the TREP provide the necessary operational flexibility and reliable power delivery to the Distribution Companies and other class of customers connected directly to the National Grid

Mohammed said that the upgrading of 1X30MVA with 1x100MVA transformer at Alimosho 132/33KV transmission substation has raised the station output capacity from 160 MVA to 230 MVA

"With this development, TCN has not only established adequate Transformer capacity to serve these parts of part of Lagos but has also provided the necessary redundancy in line with the requirements of N-1 reliability criterion at Alimosho transmission substations at present.

"In addition, two projects under the transmission rehabilitation and expansion program will intervene in Lagos and environs.

"The Nigeria Electricity Transmission Access Project (NETAP) will significantly upgrade the following substations; Ijora, Lekki, Alagbon, Alausa, Maryland, Otta, Egbin, Omowu odofun, Itire and Akoka.

"Similarly the preparation for the Lagos Ogun Transmission Project financed by JICA has reached advanced stage.

"The project will build transmission lines and substations in Likosi, Arigbajo, Badagry, New Agbara, Mountain of Fire and Redeem etc," he said.

Mohammed said that all the projects that TCN is implementing in Lagos and Ogun State are consistent with both states policies on power development.

He said that TCN would appreciate the support of the two states in resolving ROW and disputes over land where substations have been built.

He said that the ongoing project was part of the world bank 300 million dollars on International Development Association credit to support the rehabilitation and upgrade of Nigeria's electricity transmission substations and lines.

He said that the project was part of the federal government's power sector recovery programme to boost electricity generation and distribution system.

According to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Lagos State, Engr. Adebowale Bode, the commissioning is a result of the cooperation among the TCN, DISCOs and the honourable minister.