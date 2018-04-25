Luanda — Angola is participating from Tuesday to Thursday this week in the second African Women Leaders Forum of Africa's Transformation, happening in Ethiopia.

Angola is being represented in the forum by the minister of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women, Vitória Correia da Conceição.

The forum - which is being held under the theme "Women Working Together for the Africa We Want: From Commitment to Action"- is intended to re-launch women's leadership in the transformation of Africa, coupled with the aspirations of the Africa Agenda2063 and the 2030 Agenda relating to sustainable development objectives.

The event also has the objective to discuss aspects relating to the next High-Level African Women's Forum for Africa's Transformation, which is to happen in the headquarters of the United Nations (UN), in New York, from 31 May to 02 June.

The gathering also aims to harness the wealth of African women's leadership experiences, build on other existing and emerging networks of women leaders, as well as develop new partnerships to strengthen the capacity of women and draft new priority goals.

The event will analyse topics like "Women, Peace and Security, women's financial inclusion", "Empowering women in rural communities" and "Women's political participation", among others.