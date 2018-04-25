Malawi: Lilongwe Councilors Want Director of Planning and Development Out

Lilongwe — Lilongwe councilors on Tuesday made a shocking move in a full council meeting when they ruled that they want the Director of Planning and Development (DPD) Douglas Moffat out from the council.

It is reported that misunderstandings emerged in one of the extra-ordinary full council meetings where councilors claimed that the DPD did not listen to their resolutions to suspend the Unified Beneficiary Registry (UBR) and Social Cash Transfer exercise which they say has a lot of anomalies.

Making their final ruling on the DPD in the council's chamber, Council Chairperson, John Kawinga said the house had resolved to relieve Moffat of his duties as DPD for the council arguing that he has failed them by not complying with the full council's resolutions on several matters that needed his attention.

Kawinga said Moffat failed to comply with the councils decisions on several occasions which angered most of the councilors leaving them with no choice but to force him not to report for duties again.

"We received a lot of complaints as to how the UBR and Social Cash Transfer exercises are being handled and this attracted a full council intervention where we ordered the councils secretariat to suspend the exercise until further notice. The DPD being the man responsible in that secretariat defied the orders and did not stop the exercise to allow a team from the council, which was agreed in the meeting to go and verify in some sampled villages.

"This angered the councilors and ordered him to walk out in one of the meetings and today we are giving our final verdict on him that he should no longer be part of Lilongwe council," said Kawinga.

He further explained that Moffat had been summoned to several disciplinary meetings on how he should respond to the full council's resolutions where Moffat is said to have apologized and promised to address the issues that were raised.

In his response, Director of Human Resource Management and Development in the Ministry of Local Government, Arthur Liwonga said what the councilors have done is unprocedural and that the ministry will not tolerate it.

He said not all full council's resolutions are legal and that their act is in conflict with the local government's standing orders.

"The decision is contrary to the guidelines and human resource policies and it is clear that they are violating labor laws which is unacceptable," said Liwonga.

He added that councilors have no powers of relieving a government officer from his or her duties and as far as the ministry is concerned, Moffat is still an employee at the Lilongwe district council.

"We advise the councilors to follow procedures by lodging written complaints to the District Commissioners (DCs) office. As it stands, the DCs office and our office have not received any complaint from the councilors. We urge them to respect order and that we will resolve the issue amicably," said Liwonga.

Commenting on the issue, Lilongwe District Commissioner, Lawford Palani said he is aware of the development and that the matter has been referred to the ministry.

Palani said anomalies have been noted in the way the issue has been handled and hopes that the councilors will follow the right procedures and reach to the conclusion of the matter in a way that is acceptable.

"The process will have to follow the procedures as directed by officials from the ministry. I hope this issue will be resolved as soon as possible and in a manner that is acceptable by everyone," said Palani.

Responding to the issue, Moffat said he was not given a chance to attend the meetings where he could have explained himself before the councilors' decision.

"I am a civil servant and there is nothing more I can do except to listen to what my superiors will direct," said Moffat.

UBR is an ongoing project funded by World Bank, GIZ, FAO among others and is being implemented in Karonga, Rumphi, Kasungu, Dowa, Ntchisi, Phalombe, Blantyre, Lilongwe Ntcheu among others.