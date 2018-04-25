Tanzania: Diamond Launches World Cup Anthem

BONGO Flavour mega star, Nasib Abdul popularly known as Diamond Platnumz has yesterday officially introduced the FIFA World Cup anthem titled colors which he collaborated with American musician, Jason Derulo.

The song was produced by the Tanzanian producer who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Industry Studios, Emmanuel Mkono, or Nahreel as he is popularly known musically. Nahreel won the opportunity to produce the song through the Pop Coca-Cola project organised by the beverage company.

Speaking to the journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Diamond Platinumz said it has been a pleasure for him to be involved in the song that tries to communicate with the whole world in different languages. "I'm happy to get the opportunity to feature in the song 'Colors' which is the Coca-Cola Anthem for this year's FIFA World Cup.

I thank the company for supporting me and music talents in the country and Africa in general," he said. He said he has been working with Coca-Cola for the longtime and the company is doing a great job in linking local musicians with foreign musicians, something he believes, has helped to improve and promote Bongo Flava music to the international arenas.

According to him, it was not yet confirmed if he will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Russia, but his management will let the audience know when it gets confirmation from the authorities. On his side, Nahreel has congratulated Coca-Cola for a good job in supporting local and African music, commitment, he says, has pushed the music far ahead. "

I would like to thank the company for choosing me to produce the song which is representing our country worldwide," he said. The Coca-Cola Tanzania Brand Manager, Sialouise Shayo said the song, 'Colors' which Diamond has collaborated with American musician, Jason Derulo, will help advertise the beauty of Bongo Flava worldwide and as well promote Kiswahili language which Diamond uses in the song. "

We will continue to support our local musicians to reach the global level and promote our culture worldwide. We also promise to continue linking local musicians with the foreigners through our various entertainment projects," she said.

The Manager of Diamond Plutnumz, Said Fella said it is pleasure for his artiste to be recognised internationally and his involvement in the World Cup anthem has truly heightened Tanzania. Diamond Platnumz also performed at the opening ceremony of the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon. The opening ceremony was transmitted in more than 50 countries.

There were more than 180 million people who watched him making it the mostwatched sporting event in Africa. The 2018 FIFA World Cup is to be the 21st World Cup, a quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA.