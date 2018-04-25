25 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Stage Set for Sekurutau, Mukanya Collabo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Renowned sculptor and African roots music maestro, Bryn 'Sekurutau' Mteki has won a rare opportunity to collaborate with Chimurenga music legend, Dr Thomas 'Mukanya' Mapfumo on his new song following their meeting yesterday.

Mukanya appears to be the most sought musician after for collaboration as local artists are scrambling to have a dance with him in the studio before he retreats back to his base in the United States of America.

Last night, Mteki paid a visit to Mukanya where they talked of coming up with a music piece together before showering the 'Nyoka Musango' hit-maker with food products from his Brybrands supermarkets around the country.

"Monodya masvika kumhiri uko, hakuna dovi rakaita seredu kairi uko," said Mteki as he handed over Brynbrands' 'Mvura' purified water and peanut butter to the legendary Chimurenga music singer.

Mteki lamented the drowning 'Mbira' music genre, expressing hope that Mukanya's visit will help resurrect this unique art of music.

"Mbira dzedu dzakufa Mukanya, tinofara nekuuya kwamaita nekuti muchadzimutsa," said Mteki.

Though many artists are hunting for a collaboration with Mukanya, his short stay and tight schedules may prove a stumbling block to the countless overtures made to him.

Mukanya has already confirmed collaborations with Sulumani Chimbetu and Sekurutau.

"On local collaborations I'll have one with Sulumani Chimbetu and with my friend here (Mteki), we have a lot to do and talk about" said Mapfumo.

Meanwhile Mapfumo is set to leave the country on Monday after his much expected Bira set for 28 April at Glamis Arena in Harare.

Zimbabwe

Soldier Denies Stealing Mugabe's 119 Laptops

The trial of a corporal in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) who allegedly stole 119 laptops from former President Robert… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.