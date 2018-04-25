25 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: NPF Refutes 'Mugabe to Challenge ED' Story

Tagged:

Related Topics

National Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson, Jealous Mawarire has dismissed as fake news, reports that former President Robert Mugabe wants to take the ruling Zanu PF leader, President Emerson Mnangagwa head on in the forthcoming elections.

Mawarire said the circulating statements are only a strategies of their enemies which should be ignored.

"Fake News. All our communication in NPF are on our letterhead, in PDF & signed by me the party spokesperson. We are noting efforts by desperate scarfists who are afraid of elections, to link us to communication emanating from army barracks. Please ignore this rubbish," posted Mawarire on his Twitter handle.

He also refuted claims that NPF leader, Retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri had resigned from the party over irreconcilable with a section of the movement's supporters.

According to Mawarire, Mutinhiri is still the leader of NPF and will be issuing a statement to refute the lies.

Fake news has become a serious cause for concern in Zimbabwe with President Robert Mugabe and the late MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai being previous victims as they were reported dead on numerous occasions.

Zimbabwe

Soldier Denies Stealing Mugabe's 119 Laptops

The trial of a corporal in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) who allegedly stole 119 laptops from former President Robert… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.