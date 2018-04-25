Zimbabwe: NPF Refutes 'Mugabe to Challenge ED' Story

National Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson, Jealous Mawarire has dismissed as fake news, reports that former President Robert Mugabe wants to take the ruling Zanu PF leader, President Emerson Mnangagwa head on in the forthcoming elections.

Mawarire said the circulating statements are only a strategies of their enemies which should be ignored.

"Fake News. All our communication in NPF are on our letterhead, in PDF & signed by me the party spokesperson. We are noting efforts by desperate scarfists who are afraid of elections, to link us to communication emanating from army barracks. Please ignore this rubbish," posted Mawarire on his Twitter handle.

He also refuted claims that NPF leader, Retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri had resigned from the party over irreconcilable with a section of the movement's supporters.

According to Mawarire, Mutinhiri is still the leader of NPF and will be issuing a statement to refute the lies.

Fake news has become a serious cause for concern in Zimbabwe with President Robert Mugabe and the late MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai being previous victims as they were reported dead on numerous occasions.