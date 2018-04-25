25 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Olinda Chapel's High Tea Comes to Zim

Controversial socialite, Olinda Chapel will on the 13th of May host her annual High Tea business networking platform for the first time on home soil.

The Olinda Chapel Foundation Royal High Tea is a business networking event that aims to create a bridge between new generation and old generation business by sharing development skills through motivational speeches by Zimbabwean businesswomen from different parts of the world.

Speaking to 263Chat, Chapel's Husband Njabulo Nkomo better known as Tytan confirmed that this the first royal high tea in Zimbabwe that he is hosting together with his wife Olinda.

"The Olinda Chapel Foundation Royal High Tea is an annual event that will be hosted in Zimbabwe for the first time. It is a business development event mainly centered on improving women's businesses through synergies and networking,

"By this we are trying to connect the old generation business with the new generation business and enhance business scales and development through that process, on the day we also going to have speakers that are going to give motivational pieces on how they succeeded in their business and how its worked out for them," he said.

The panel of speakers is an array of up and coming successful women who will talk about how they have succeeded in their businesses .

These will be Olinda Chapel who is into health service recruitment though she will be discussing business, Danielle Allen who will be looking into fashion, Josephine Kanengoni the editor and founder of Divas Inc Magazine and Vanessa Chiyangwa Chironga who will talk about skin care.

The event will be hosted by Chief Koti & Bren Mupa and will commence with arrival of guests, a beautiful menu to go with the theme of sweet and savoury foods to be served. This will include all drinks and teas.

On rotation will be entertainment from musicians like Tytan, Adrian Tate, Jam Signal Saxophonist - Osborne. There will be surprise guest speakers and artists on the day as well.

"All proceeds will go to charity through the Olinda Chapel Foundation.," added Tytan.

This is a Mother's Day event where we people celebrate their mothers with a touch of class and progress courtesy of VIP Hostings.

