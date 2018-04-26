Abuja — The 'Presidential Committee on Special Detainees linked to Boko Haram Insurgency' has submitted its final report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, calling for speedy dispensation of justice to ensure that those who are wrongfully detained are released.

Submitting the report, chairman of the committee, Gen. Abdullahi Bagudu Mamman (retd) said "the committee was inaugurated in December 2016 with the mandate of profiling and categorizing the Boko Haram detainees in various detention centres across the country".

He disclosed that "6, 512 detainees were identified including toddlers who followed their mothers into detention". According to him, some detainees had spent up to nine years awaiting trial and called for justice for suspects who might be innocent.

Director Information, Office the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo said the five-chapter, 47-page report which was submitted on Tuesday, contains detailed information on detainees' profiles and categorization.

Gen. Mamman commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the plight of the detainees seriously and thanked the government for giving them the task and also ready to make themselves available for future assignments.

Receiving the report, the SGF represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adeyemi Adekunle commended the committee for their painstaking efforts, and for doing a good job.

He lauded the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahaman Danbazzau (retd) for initiating the committee and the idea of looking into the welfare of the unfortunate citizens.

"He noted the urgency expressed by the chairman of the committee on the aspects of international relations, inadequate infrastructure, and human rights of the detainees, and promised that the report would be forwarded swiftly to Mr. President for his action", said Mr Ojabo.

The SGF further reiterated the commitment of the present administration to rein in all security challenges ravaging different parts of the country and assured that the report would be given quick attention with a view to implementing all the recommendations.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, Office the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Gabriel Tanimu Aduda commended the Committee for its patriotism, passion and doggedness in carrying out the assignment.

