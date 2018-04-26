Opposition leader Raila Odinga warned that the gains of devolution risk being scuttled by corruption in county governments.

Addressing the sixth annual devolution conference at Kakamega High School on Wednesday, Mr Odinga sounded the alarm over corruption cartels in the devolved units and called for improved auditing of county resources to eliminate the vice.

SELFISH

The opposition chief lamented that some governors and county government officials were engaged in self-enrichment ventures at the expense of development.

"Governors and the county public services continue to be accused of engaging in self-enrichment.

"Too many governors and their executives are viewed with suspicion by voters and many are under active investigation," he went on, lamenting that nepotism and cronyism had creeped into most devolved units.

ECOMONY

He accused county speakers of engaging in conflict of interest as, often, they are the contractors and at the same time purporting to be carrying out oversight roles.

More importantly, he urged governors to end the system of cronyism by only recruiting capable people.

"People pursuing business with counties also talk of an elaborate network of County Assembly speakers, leaders of majority, county executives, county works supervisors and county clerks, among others, whose sole purpose is to make money from public projects.

"These officials have the capacity and audacity to paralyse, delay and stall development projects," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga encouraged counties to explore the formation of economic blocs to speed up economic growth.