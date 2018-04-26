Maiduguri — National Orientation Agency has begun monitoring activities of major political parties ahead of 2019 polls in hopes of a violence-free election.

Director of the agency in Borno Yaliya Imam spoke at a workshop for media and civil society organisations engaging electoral process by Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn - Engage Citizen Pillar (PERL- ECP) in Maidugur.

"Some political parties have released timetable for their primary and congress so we are paying attention to that, and we are monitoring the activities of the political parties in the state through our local officers to ensure that party manifesto and regulations are adhered to.

Earlier, the Northeast Regional Team Leader at PERL-ECP, Elizabeth Sara, said the workshops was to help citizens achieve good governance through effective and efficiency electoral process ahead of 2019 election.

"Through this partnership, it's expected that the media, CSOs and all other stakeholders would identify the key political issues and educate electorates ahead of the 2019 general election.

"It's your responsibility to help them fixed when it is necessary and how to change them for a better to achieve good governance," Sara told CSOs and media.

Also speaking, chair of Nigerian Union of Journalists in Borno state, Haruna Babashiek, said, with elections afoot, the union was delineating issues as voter education and creating awareness for citizens to hold onto civic responsibilities.

"We also agreed that more awareness need to be done at our own level, and we will continue to educate citizens on their fundamental right," said Babashiek.

A media consultant from University of Maiduguri, Prof. Gambo Danjuma, said at the end of the round table meeting, the CSOs , NOA and media identified some challenges the pre- election and post elections and useful suggestion were offered

The CSOs also warned that necessary measures need to be taken ahead of 2019 election in Borno so politicians don't add to the Boko Haram insurgency facing the state.