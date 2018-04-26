Nigeria: Monarch to Igbos - Stop Blaming Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba for Your Woes

Photo: Premium Times

Ethnic map of Nigeria.

Enugu — The Igbo ethnic group have been advised to stop blaming Hausa, Fulani or Yoruba for their problems in Nigeria.

Her Royal Majesty, Obi Igwe Martha Dunkwu, the traditional ruler of Obodogba village, Okpanam in Oshilili North Local Government of Delta State, gave the charge in Enugu during the 4th anniversary of an Igbo interest group, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) on Wednesday.

The female traditional ruler who said that the Igbo men had failed outrightly to better the lots of the ethinc group, emphasized that they should not blame anybody, not even any of the ethnic groups for their failure to put their place in order but themselves.

Dunkwu, who hails from the same town (Okpanam) with the late Major Kaduna Nzogwu, also said that Ndigbo are marginalising and under developing themselves as she blamed the governors of the South East for not using the resources at their disposal to develop their lands since 1999 till date.

She said: "The Igbo men have failed colossally. Is it the Fulani, Yoruba or Hausamen that are governors, senators, House of reps members or local government chairmen in Igboland. What have they done with with the monies they get from Federal allocation."

Dunkwu, the Omu of Anioma, said that Ndigbo abandoned their place for supposed greener pastures in other places in Nigeria thereby neglecting to develop their own towns.

She cautioned that for Ndigbo to have their fair share in Nigeria, they must marry more wives, bear more children because it is population that determines political equation, adding that Ndigbo should send their youth to school for academics and skills acquisition.

The traditional ruler said: "Stop talking about Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba people. We should focus on our lands. Talk to our youths to go to school and to learn skills. Igbo's should not be subservient to other Nigerians. It is not Hausa that asked you to abandon your land to invest in other lands. We should think home."

While speaking on the theme of the anniversary: "The rebuilding and development of Alaigbo and the advancement of the spirit of her culture and civilization," the President of ADF, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, said that they hold their youth dearly and will always protect them.

Nwala condemned the. manner the agitating youths in Igboland were hounded and hushed for agitating for a better Ndigbo, pointing out that other areas have their youths but never condemned them.

"Any nation that does not value her youths is ruined or finished. We shall not let Ndigbo down. We shall always represent Ndigbo and Igbo interest," he added.