Kenya: MP Shah Hospital 'Loses Battle' for Sh860,000 Bill Patient's Body

The family of the woman who died from stab wounds last week at MP Shah Hospital will finally be able to bury their loved one after the hospital waived part of the Sh860,000 bill incurred over 12 hours.

Through a statement sent to newsrooms on Wednesday, the hospital said an amicable settlement has been reached with the family of the late Matilda Anyango to enable them collect the body for burial.

The hospital however refuted media reports that they had detained the body for failure by the family to settle the huge bill saying hospital bill in question was only an interim bill which has since been revised.

"Contrary to unverified reports and accounts, at no time was the late Ms Anyango's body detained on financial grounds. During this entire period, the hospital has worked closely with the family to provide all the necessary support," the statement read in part.

"Ms Anyango's family has been given a discount on compassionate grounds, which had initially been offered to the bereaved family," said the hospital's Chief Operations Officer Toseef Din.

However, the hospital did not state the said discount in actual figures.

The hospital's latest stance comes just days after an attempted justification of the huge medical bill.

On Saturday, the hospital explained that medical bills are not dictated only by the duration of stay in the hospital, but also by the extent and complexity of the medical procedures accorded to the patient.

The hospital also detailed a chronology of the treatment that the patient received upon admission until she succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed by thugs in Kangemi Slums, Nairobi, on the night of April 11.

She underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to her wounds 12 hours later.