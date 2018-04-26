Kenya: Exclusive Photos - Chiloba Finds a New Passion After IEBC Suspension

Suspended IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba has shifted focus from the troubled election body to enjoy his passion in farming.

Nairobi News got an exclusive visit to Chiloba's farm in Kwanza, Trans Nzoia county where he intends to spend most of his time during the three months suspension.

Chiloba said he would rather concentrate on farming than the boardroom battles that led to his suspension at IEBC.

"I really don't want to dwell much on what has happened but I leave the matter for the relevant authorities to decide which I will respect the decision that will be arrived at," said Chiloba.

PERSONAL ENMITY

He dismissed claims that he has a personal enmity with IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati who also comes from the same region

According to Chiloba, his suspension has allowed him time to develop his farm which has been lying fallow since he bought in 2011.

"I am utilizing the farm as a demonstration plot for the community members to learn the best farming practices that will transform their lives," he explained.

On the land, which he declined to mention its acreage, Chiloba has planted 600 passion fruits, 500 tissue culture bananas, 100 avocado trees and 340 coffee trees.

He is currently planting indigenous trees around the farm.

ROLE MODEL

"I want to make the farm a role model for the community and my desire is to make residents transform their lives through agribusiness instead of relying on maize which has become valueless and frustrated farmers," he explained.

On the expansive farm, Chiloba intends to plant over 4000 tree seedlings.

He will not only focus on developing his farm, he wants to also give back to the community as their son.