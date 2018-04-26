Kenya: Police Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Raping 6-Year-Old Girl

A police officer was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of defiling a six-year-old girl in Langata.

The mother of the girl reported the matter at Langata Police Station after her daughter returned home limping on Friday night.

The girl then narrated to her mother how a police officer attached to Langata Dog Unit took her to his house located at Dog Unit Police Line and defiled her before escorting her home.

The girl who lives with her mother in Soweto Kibera later identified the suspected offender.

The girl was taken to Nairobi Women Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

DEFILEMENT

According to police report, the suspected offender will be arraigned in court and charged with defilement.

In Riruta Nairobi, two suspected thugs were shot dead on Tuesday night during a botched robbery.

The two suspects were part of a three-man gang that been on a robbing spree in Kabiria area, Riruta, Nairobi.

Police said the other suspect managed to escape on foot. A police car was damaged on the bonnet during the incident.

A motorbike and two pistols were recovered from the slain suspects. The bodies were moved to the mortuary.