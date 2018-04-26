Kenya: Relief for Rugby Players Facing Gang-Rape Charge

A Nairobi court has reduced bond terms for the two national rugby team players facing a gang rape charge.

Lawrence Frank Wanyama and Alex Mahaga Olaba will now each be freed on a Sh500,000 bond with surety or a Sh100,000 cash bail.

This is after Wanyama and Olaba applied for a review of the Sh1 million bond and Sh500,000 cash bail earlier granted to them.

Their lawyer, Wafula Simiyu, told the court that his clients were unable to raise the money since there are jobless university students.

Mr Simiyu further stated that the two Kenya 7s players depend on appearance allowances to meet their needs.

'LENIENT BOND TERM'

"We pray for a lenient bond term. The accused are unable to raise what had earlier been granted to them," he added.

They were charged on Monday before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and denied that they gang-raped a woman identified in court papers as W.A.

The court heard that the two committed the offence on February 11, 2018.

The prosecution said it has seven witnesses set to testify in the case. The court said set the trial for May 16.