Kenya: How FKF Defaulted Payment of Sh6 Million Debt to Deceased French Coach Michel

Uncertainty surrounds a Sh6 million debt owed to departed former Harambee Stars coach Henri Michel by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The celebrated Frenchman, who led France to the 1984 Olympic title, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70.

"Henri Michel, a colossus of French football, left us mourning," the French Players Union wrote on Twitter, adding their 'sincere condolences to his family and friends'.

At the time of his death, Michel had successfully sued the then FKF office led by Sam Nyamweya at Fifa for breach of contract and awarded some Sh4.5 million in damages.

COACHING CAREER

"We hereby urge FKF to immediately pay the outstanding amounts due to Henri Michel, namely EUR 40,000 (about Sh4.6 million) as well as 5 percent interest per year to be calculated in accordance with the decision of the Single Judge of the Players Status Committee dated February 25, 2014 until the date of effective payment, and to send us a copy of proof of payment," a Fifa ruling at the time read in part.

Even though this debt was later inherited by the current FKF office led by Nick Mwendwa and Nairobi News understands it is yet to be settled.

Michel enjoyed a stellar coaching career in Africa managing Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon, Cote d'ivoire and Kenya.

His stint in Kenya only lasted a few months overseeing just game which ended in a solitary loss to South Africa in a friendly game played in Nairobi.