25 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Hunt Rapist Gang Operating in Nairobi Streets

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Detectives in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a gang of street boys involved in rape.

The latest incident was captured in a video showing a woman being raped by a suspected street boy on Mto Lane off River Road.

The woman is seen resisting the beastly act but is subdued after threats of being killed and is only left to cover her face, as she resigns to fate.

"Please don't kill me... " she is heard pleading to deaf ears.

Central CID boss Samuel Kobina is now calling on the woman - as well as members of public who witnessed the incident - to come forward and assist with information that may assist in tracing the rapist gang.

"Help us get them," he said, in an appeal to public and the victim.

According to police, the rapist street boy was in the company of three others, believed to be his accomplices.

Kenya

Puzzle of Half-Empty Ndakaini Dam Despite Heavy Rains

Nairobi residents will continue grappling with water rationing as mystery of lack of water at Ndakaini Dam despite heavy… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.