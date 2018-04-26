Kenya: Odinga, Oparanya, Wamalwa Poke Fun at Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Over Video

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa have taken a cheeky dig at Kirinyaga deputy governor Peter Ndambiri.

Mr Ndambiri was filmed naked by unknown people while in the company of an unidentified woman.

The deputy governor and the woman were both seated on a bed naked while being grilled by an unknown number of men in a room.

Mr Oparanya, in a cheeky reference to the video, said: "You know very well that yesterday I declared a 24-hour economy. And what you hear is that it is working."

Delegates attending the 5th Devolution Conference burst in laughter.

CS Wamalwa then added: "Indeed it is working and Governor Waiguru can attest to it."

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also waded into the matter.

"I see most of you seem tired. Is it because governor WOparanya said Kakamega will be a 24 hour economy? In fact he tells me some people decided to reduce his electricity bills by working at night in darkness," he said.

Mr Ndambiri has not commented on the video.