25 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga, Oparanya, Wamalwa Poke Fun at Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Over Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa have taken a cheeky dig at Kirinyaga deputy governor Peter Ndambiri.

Mr Ndambiri was filmed naked by unknown people while in the company of an unidentified woman.

The deputy governor and the woman were both seated on a bed naked while being grilled by an unknown number of men in a room.

Mr Oparanya, in a cheeky reference to the video, said: "You know very well that yesterday I declared a 24-hour economy. And what you hear is that it is working."

Delegates attending the 5th Devolution Conference burst in laughter.

CS Wamalwa then added: "Indeed it is working and Governor Waiguru can attest to it."

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also waded into the matter.

"I see most of you seem tired. Is it because governor WOparanya said Kakamega will be a 24 hour economy? In fact he tells me some people decided to reduce his electricity bills by working at night in darkness," he said.

Mr Ndambiri has not commented on the video.

Kenya

Puzzle of Half-Empty Ndakaini Dam Despite Heavy Rains

Nairobi residents will continue grappling with water rationing as mystery of lack of water at Ndakaini Dam despite heavy… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.