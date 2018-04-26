25 April 2018

Kenya: Odinga Urges Governors to Manage Funds Wisely, Avoid Graft

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has advised governors on prudent management of public resources, while condemning rampant corruption.

While addressing the 5th annual Devolution conference in Kakamega, Odinga stated that development will never be achieved at the grassroots levels if governors spend much of their time politicking and going out on unnecessary trips also frequented by county assembly members.

"The good news is that fighting corruption and shielding devolution are no longer matters of partisan debate. The MoU of the now famous handshake of March 9 prioritizes making counties deliver to the people. It also identifies corruption as a threat to the country. The President and I have agreed that we must fight corruption from a wide and common front," he said.

More than 6,000 participants are attending the 5th annual devolution conference, which is focusing mainly on President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda.

"We shall not provide sanctuaries fro perpetrators of corruption. We will strongly support whistle blowing from all Kenyans. Your mandate as the public is to report corruption wherever you experience it but without which hunting. Very soon, the corrupt will be on their own," he stated.

Odinga also urged more women to vie for the gubernatorial post in the next elections to bridge the gender gap.

"Devolution must bridge the gender gap in the country's leadership. Our people are definitely not enjoying the best they could but they definitely have improved access to facilities and services like healthcare, roads, markets, early childhood development, agricultural services tan before, thanks to devolution," he said.

