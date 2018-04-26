25 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Share the Winning Formula, Tottenham Fans Plead With Kipchoge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

Tottenham Hotspur fans have implored London Marathon champion Eluid Kipchoge to help instill a winning mentality at White Hart Lane.

The 33-year old athlete made a surprise visit to the English club on Tuesday where compatriot and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama plies his trade.

Photos released by the club showed a smiling Kipchoge, fresh from winning the London Marathon for a third successive time, posing for photos with a host of stars including coach Mauricio Pochettino, striker Delli Alli and defender Serge Aurier.

Learning from one another is the way to move forward in life, thanks @SpursOfficial & @MaurtenOfficial pic.twitter.com/8jWytXhEx5

- Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) April 24, 2018

Kipchohe is one of the most successful road runners of all time. He is the reigning Olympic champion. He has also triumphed at the Berlin and Chicago marathons.

The London club's last league title was in 1961 and fans understandably begged the Kenyan athlete to share his winning formula.

Jambo.

- Special K (@Spurs_SpecialK) April 24, 2018

New signing 🤣 means you may finally be in the running for the title next year

- Bradley (@_bradleyhunt) April 24, 2018

I hope this helps us go the distance.

- Matthew Smith (@ShadowsideWhisp) April 24, 2018

Yay @EliudKipchoge !! Congrats and keep celebrating your accomplishment!! Best wishes from Seattle and @DanSutich

- Kate Johnston, CRS, SRES (@REbrokerwa) April 25, 2018

Proud to be Kenyan, politicians are the one letting us down, our sportsmen and women are our great ambassadors

- Dickson Kiptanui Maritim (@KiptanuiDickson) April 24, 2018

Is he any good with a ball?

- Joanne Muhammad (@joannethejenius) April 24, 2018

Kenya

Puzzle of Half-Empty Ndakaini Dam Despite Heavy Rains

Nairobi residents will continue grappling with water rationing as mystery of lack of water at Ndakaini Dam despite heavy… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.