Kenya: Share the Winning Formula, Tottenham Fans Plead With Kipchoge

Tottenham Hotspur fans have implored London Marathon champion Eluid Kipchoge to help instill a winning mentality at White Hart Lane.

The 33-year old athlete made a surprise visit to the English club on Tuesday where compatriot and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama plies his trade.

Photos released by the club showed a smiling Kipchoge, fresh from winning the London Marathon for a third successive time, posing for photos with a host of stars including coach Mauricio Pochettino, striker Delli Alli and defender Serge Aurier.

Learning from one another is the way to move forward in life, thanks @SpursOfficial & @MaurtenOfficial pic.twitter.com/8jWytXhEx5

- Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) April 24, 2018

Kipchohe is one of the most successful road runners of all time. He is the reigning Olympic champion. He has also triumphed at the Berlin and Chicago marathons.

The London club's last league title was in 1961 and fans understandably begged the Kenyan athlete to share his winning formula.

Jambo.

- Special K (@Spurs_SpecialK) April 24, 2018

New signing 🤣 means you may finally be in the running for the title next year

- Bradley (@_bradleyhunt) April 24, 2018

I hope this helps us go the distance.

- Matthew Smith (@ShadowsideWhisp) April 24, 2018

Yay @EliudKipchoge !! Congrats and keep celebrating your accomplishment!! Best wishes from Seattle and @DanSutich

- Kate Johnston, CRS, SRES (@REbrokerwa) April 25, 2018

Proud to be Kenyan, politicians are the one letting us down, our sportsmen and women are our great ambassadors

- Dickson Kiptanui Maritim (@KiptanuiDickson) April 24, 2018

Is he any good with a ball?

- Joanne Muhammad (@joannethejenius) April 24, 2018