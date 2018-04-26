26 April 2018

Tanzania: Keep Off Diamond, He's a Serial Cheater - Wema Warns Female Admirers

By Thomas Matiko

All the ladies dying to be loved by Tanzania heartthrob Diamond Platnumz have gotten some wise counsel from one woman whose been there before.

Keep off Diamond, he's a serial cheater who can never change his way; that is actress Wema Sepetu's warning to all the smitten ladies out there.

Speaking during a recent interview, Wema, who once dated Diamond, also refuted claims that she is competing for Diamond's attention with the artiste's baby mama Hamisa Mobetto.

In her own words, Wema said she will never again in her lifetime date Diamond, who she termed as a man incapable of being faithful to any woman.

MARRIAGE

"To be honest, even if Diamond comes swearing that he has cleaned up his past and wants to marry me, I won't accept it. That would have happened back then but not now. I know Nasibu too well after being together with him for two years. I know his ways. He will still cheat, he can never be faithful to any lady," Wema said.

"I dumped CK (Clement Kiondo) to be with him, but he still cheated on me with fellow bongo movie actress Meninah and I don't see him changing his ways even in marriage," she added.

Before she started dating Diamond, Wema was in a relationship with Clement, a former flamboyant chief accountant at Air Tanzania who is currently serving a 5-year jail term after he was sentenced last year in a corruption scandal.

Wema however maintains that she and Diamond remain good friends, but beyond that there is nothing more.

