26 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi to Appear in Court Over Offensive Remarks

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi is set to appear in court on Thursday after he was arrested over recent offensive social media posts castigating Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Nyakundi was detained when he honoured a summons at the CID headquarters and was later taken to Muthaiga Police station, where he spent the night.

This follows a complaint filed by the Governor who wants him investigated and charged for undermining his authority.

The blogger has previously faced similar charges for posts offensive to Interior CS Fred Matiangi and Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, among others.

