The car in which Aneah Thembo Kabale and his injured colleagues were travelling.

Tragedy has befallen the media fraternity in Kasese District following the death of Aneah Thembo Kabale, a veteran radio presenter in an accident that occurred this afternoon.

Also known as DJ Mukonzo for his studio name on South Rwenzori Messiah Radio, Mr Kabale in his late 40s has also been the Secretary for Social Services in Kasese Municipality.

According to Mr Yoweri Muhindo Kaguta, the programmes director of South Rwenzori Messiah Radio where he served for nearly two decades, Kabale was in the company of fellow councillors Mr Kambale Kahene and Mr Israel Masereka when a vehicle registration number UAV 228E which they were travelling in was knocked by another speeding vehicle in Rubirizi District.

"Ainea Kabale has been knocked dead in Rubirizi District," Mr Kaguta said in a WhatsApp message to this reporter.

Mr Kaguta added that; " Kabale and his colleagues were knocked by a Fuso truck whose number plate I have not yet established as they tried to turn on the road after buying water from a shop in Rubirizi town."

Mr Kahene and Mr Masereka have been taken to Kampala International Hospital in Ishaka, Bushenyi in critical condition.

The councilors together with Mr Jim Mansur, a local sports administrator who was driving had gone to Rubirizi to attend the burial of a brother to Mr Alex Kwatampora, the Speaker to Kasese Municipal council.

It is said that after the burial, the four drove to Rubirizi town to buy water and it is when their driver was turning the car to return to the funeral that a speeding Fuso rammed into them.

The Mayor for Kasese Municipality, Mr Godfrey Kabbyanga who is in Kampala on official duty confirmed the death of one of his secretaries saying; "I am shocked and have nothing much to say but I am returning to Kasese now."

Rev Can Josephat Bwalhuma, the Diocesan Secretary of South Rwenzori diocese for which the deceased served under the Radio Ministry said that; "everyone was speechless about the death of a famous presenter."

By press time, the body of the deceased had been rushed to the Mortuary for a postmortem.

The deceased will be remembered for hosting the famous Couples' Corner programme- a talk show that guided marriage and family life for 15 years. He was also a marketing manager for the same radio station before he opted out of the position to have more time for political assignments.

At the time of his death, Kabale has been the managing director of Bwera Training Institute, one of the colleges that are known for training students who serve in the hospitality and tourism industry.

He has also been the Head of Laity at the St Peter's Nyakasanga Church of Uganda in Kasese town. He has also been studying at the Rwenzori Anglican University training as a church Lay Reader.