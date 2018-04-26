25 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: World Cup Ends Diamond, Nahreel 'Beef'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — #Russia2018 has had a brilliant - albeit unexpected - effect on the Tanzanian music scene:

It seems to have softened tension between Bongo Flavour megastar Diamond Platnumz and home-grown super producer Nahreel of Navy Kenzo fame.

The two heavyweights are presently collaborating in a special rendition of Colours - the Coca Cola anthem for the 2018 World Cup first sang by American artist Jason Derulo.

'Mondi' and Nahreel had a falling out three years ago after working together on a track called Nana which featured another Afro Pop heavyweight, Nigeria's own Mr Flavour.

Nahreel was supposedly upset by creative choices Diamond made, particularly the latter's decision to cut Nahreel's "calling card" - a voice tag of sorts - from the track's music video.

Fans typically identify a Nahreel production when they hear "Nahreel on the beat".

When the Nana video dropped without that familiar clip, fans went into overdrive speculating who had produced the song.

Nahreel was understandably upset, but Diamond would subsequently claim his decision was not a deliberate snub.

All that's in the past, however. The super producer and the mega star seem to have buried the hatchet as they press on with their latest World Cup collaboration.

Tanzania

No Risk of Breach of Peace in Mtwara - Police

Mtwara is not in any risk for breach of peace despite social media reports of possible protests. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.