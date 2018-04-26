Tanzania: No Risk of Breach of Peace in Mtwara - Police

Mtwara — Mtwara is not in any risk for breach of peace despite social media reports of possible protests.

Mtwara Regional police boss Lucas Mkondya told MCL Digital on Wednesday (April 25) that his officers are well poised to take charge should anything happen - including any unplanned demonstrations.

"Mtwara is calm" he said, adding "There aren't any threats of breach of peace despite some folks on social media calling on people to demonstrate on April 26."

He added that investigations in Mtwara had revealed that the threat is minimal. "There's very little risk" he said, adding that no demonstrations will take place.

MrMkondya was quick to point out that if folks protest illegally, the police should not be blamed for what will happen to them.