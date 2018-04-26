25 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Society Told to Remain Vigilant Amid Malaria Outbreak

Ondjiva — The governor of the southern Cunene province Kundi Paihama Wednesday called on the society to remain vigilant and join the actions aimed at preventing and fight against malaria in the communities.

Kundi Paihama launched the appeal, ahead of commemoration of the World Malaria Day, on 25 April.

He spoke of the need of joint and coordinated work on importance of management of solid waste, ponds and commitment to fumigation.

"We must reflect on incidence of diseases in the region which has claimed many lives, alike other diseases, such as anemia in pregnant women, warned Kundi Paihama.

The governor described the prevention as the most important and cheaper mean rather than the treatment itself.

He urge the population to change their attitude and use the insecticide-treated mosquito nets to halt malaria outbreak.

Data released by provincial health department put at 17,481 the cases recorded in the first quarter this year.

Of this figure, 63 were reported dead, against the previous period's 17.194 and 69 deaths.

