Luanda — Despite beating Petro de Luanda 88-82, 1º de Agosto coach Paulo Macedo criticized Tuesday the refereeing performance in the first leg match of the Angola Cup's semi-final in basketball .

Speaking to the press at the end of the match, played at Luanda's Victorino Cunha Pavilion, the coach was very outraged at the refereess' performance and said that they had a great influence on the final result.

He also blamed his athletes, according to him, failed to fulfill some technical aspects in the course of the match.

Paulo Macedo promises to continue working to avoid this kind of mistakes in the future games.