Angola: Vice President Discusses Modernisation of Public Administration

Luanda — Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa met Wednesday in Luanda with the main officials of the Network of Public Administration Training Institutions (RIFAP) to analysed aspects related to reform and modernisation programme of public administration.

The meeting served to launch foundations for the creation of a renowned center for the training of civil servants, under the modernisation programme.

RIFAP comprises the National Administration School (ENAD), Local Administration Training Institute (IFAL), Public Finance Training Institute(INFORFIP) and National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ).