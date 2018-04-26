Angola: Birds Undermine Air Traffic in Cabinda

Cabinda — The aircraft taking-off and landing runway as well as the parking and maneuvering area of the aircraft at the Maria Mambo Café airport in the northern Cabinda province is being occupied by a flock of crows, pigeons and storks that threaten air traffic in the region.

The birds occupy those spaces of the airport in search of foods like earthworms, larvae, lizards, insects, frogs, frogs, snakes and other species of vertebrates.

The situation is a major concern due to the insecurity it has presented to aircraft for more than a year and a half. The reality is already the urgent intervention of law enforcement authorities in ways that prevent incidents that could cause harmful damage.

The TAAG delegate in Cabinda, Sebastião Sousa, told ANGOP on Tuesday that the situation is very embarrassing and requires even urgent attention from Enana to avoid any incidents that could cause unexpected damages.

He said that the presence of the flock of birds on the runway of Cabinda airport has already deserved appeal and complaints, given the imminent danger it presents for the safety of aircraft carrying people.

The air movement of Cabinda Luanda and vice versa reaches more than eight hundred people daily in addition to various cargoes.