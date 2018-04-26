25 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Signs Contract to Participate in Expo Dubai 2020

Luanda — Angola signed last Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a contract of participation in EXPO 2020, scheduled for October 20, 2020-April 10, 2021.

The Worldwide Exhibition is sponsored by International Bureau of Expositions.

Signed the contract the Commissioner for Expo 2020, Albina Africano Assis, in representation of Angola, and Executive Director of Organising Committee, Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali.

The ceremony will be attended by Angolan Ambassador to United Arab Emirates José Andrade de Lemos, members of the Angolan delegation, among other diplomats.

Angop learnt Tuesday that Dubai will be the first city in the Middle East to dedicate a world exhibition with the central theme "Connecting minds, creating the future."

Angola will address a topic on "Opportunities" and sub-theme "Connecting with tradition to innovate".

