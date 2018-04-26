25 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPs Learn of Functioning of Public Institutions

Saurimo — The Members of National Assembly of the opposition UNITA party in the eastern Lunda Sul province Constituency started Wednesday a series of visits to the institutions of the sectors of Education, Health, Energy, Water and Justice in the region to learn of the functioning.

The three-day activity will cover the municipalities of Cacolo, Dala and Muconda.

Speaking to the press, Virgílio Samussongo, the coordinator of the activity, said that the visit aims to learn the plights of employees.

The delegation will also assess the level of quality of services provided to the citizens.

The two MPs and some members of UNITA's provincial secretariat in Lunda Sul will visit several infrastructure in the municipality of de Saurimo.

The delegation will also visit the ravines in Txizainga and Nhama neighbourhoods.

The activity also include visit to Cacolo municipality, 145 km north-east of the capital city, Saurimo, on Thursday.

