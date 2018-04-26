25 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Calls for Contribution to Debates On Local Governments

Cuito — The governor of the central Bié province Álvaro Manuel de Boavida Neto stressed the need for the population to get seriously involved in debates related to the municipal elections, slated for 2020.

Boavida Neto told Angop Wednesday that the issue related to the local governments should be handled with "caution", as its implementation brings benefit to the population, instead of delays in development of municipalities.

According to him, the Government remains engaged in improving the people's living standards. The local governments will awaken and encourage citizens to participate, with greater responsibility, in the socioeconomic development tasks of their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, the political parties, with stress to the ruling MPLA as well as the opposition UNITA and Social Renewal Party (PRS), are busy training staff on mobilisation of supporters and citizens, in general, to participate in Local Elections.

Data related to 2014 General Population and Housing Census found that Bié province has 1,4 million inhabitants, including 763. 632 women.

