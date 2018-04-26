Angola: SADC - Swazi King Ends Visit to Angola

Luanda — Swazi king Mswati Dlamini III returned Wednesday to his country after attending an Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Double Troika held on April 24 in Luanda.

The event discussed the situation of political and democratic stability in the Southern Africa Region.

Swazi king Mswati Dlamini III was seen off at Luanda's Luanda "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by the Angolan Foreign Minister, Manuel Augusto, along with some Government officials and diplomats.

The Luanda Summit was co-chaired by the chairperson of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), the South African statesman Cyril Ramaphosa, and the president of Defence and Security Organ of the SADC, João Lourenço.

The political situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Lesotho was the main item on the agenda of the Double Troika Summit, which also discussed the consolidation of democracy in the Southern region of the continent.