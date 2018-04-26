Angola - Lesotho Prime Minister Leaves Luanda

Luanda — The Prime minister of Lesotho Thomas Thabane left Luanda (Angola) Wednesday after attending the SADC Double Troika Extraordinary Summit held on April 24 in this country's capital.

Political situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Lesotho was the main item on the agenda of the Double Troika Summit, which also discussed the consolidation of democracy in the Southern region of the continent.

The Luanda Summit was co-chaired by the chairperson of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), the South African statesman Cyril Ramaphosa, and the president of Defence and Security Organ of the SADC, João Lourenço.