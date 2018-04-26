Zimbabwe: Finally!!! Facebook Will Let You Know What Gets You Banned

For the past weeks, Facebook has been on a damage control exercise since it became involved in a scandal that has tarnished its image. Concerns have been raised about Facebook's handling of user's information and the safeguards it has in place to protect the information.

Now, the social media giant is going to officially publish rules that determine what makes a user get banned on the platform. The rules have been shrouded in confusion and secrecy for years, though they have leaked before.

The rules will be published in the background of reports which pointed out that Facebook ... read more