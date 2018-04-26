25 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mango Prices Double in 3 Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Halili Letea

Dar es Salaam — Mango prices have risen during the last three months.

A survey by The Citizen has established that wholesale mango prices rose from Sh200-400 each at the end of January to reach Sh500-Sh800 observed on Monday this week.

The survey has also found that the commodity retail price rose from Sh500 to Sh1200 for a single mango. Sellers attribute the increase in prices to high transport costs from main producing areas.

Mr Ismail Magomba, a retail and wholesale mango seller at Temeke-Stereo Market, says prices have jumped since the end of last month due to transport costs.

"The mango harvest season ended in January, so we depend on imports from Mombasa and Sudan," he said.

Veterinary Market chairman Moroco Milanzi said that usually happens annually.

According to wholesalers, locally produced mangoes are most demanded than the imported ones.

Mangoes are juicy stone fruit (drupe) from numerous species of tropical trees belonging to the flowering plant genus Mangifera, cultivated mostly for their edible fruit.

The majority of these species are found in nature as wild mangoes. The genus belongs to the cashew family Anacardiaceae.

Tanzania

Tanzania Braces for Anti-Government Rallies

Tanzania is trying to avert mass demonstrations planned for Thursday, organized through social media to protest curbs on… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.