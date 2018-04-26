Tanzania: Mango Prices Double in 3 Months

Dar es Salaam — Mango prices have risen during the last three months.

A survey by The Citizen has established that wholesale mango prices rose from Sh200-400 each at the end of January to reach Sh500-Sh800 observed on Monday this week.

The survey has also found that the commodity retail price rose from Sh500 to Sh1200 for a single mango. Sellers attribute the increase in prices to high transport costs from main producing areas.

Mr Ismail Magomba, a retail and wholesale mango seller at Temeke-Stereo Market, says prices have jumped since the end of last month due to transport costs.

"The mango harvest season ended in January, so we depend on imports from Mombasa and Sudan," he said.

Veterinary Market chairman Moroco Milanzi said that usually happens annually.

According to wholesalers, locally produced mangoes are most demanded than the imported ones.

