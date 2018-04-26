25 April 2018

Eritrea: Tserona Sub Zone - Malaria Prevalence Declines By 75%

Mendefera — Owing to the active awareness raising campaigns conducted and the involvement of health practitioners in the Tserona sub zone, commendable result has been registered in controlling and preventing the prevalence of communicable diseases and that of malaria in particular, report indicates.

In an activity assessment meeting conducted on 18 April, Mr. Yohannes Shmondi, head of public health at the sub zone, stated that compared to the previous years the prevalence of malaria decreased by 76% in 2017.

It was also underscored that the remarkable achievement has been registered as a result of the rigorous popular campaign being conducted twice a week under the supervision of professionals, distribution of impregnated mosquito nets as well as spraying of anti-mosquito medicines in households.

