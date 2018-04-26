Eritrea: Praiseworthy Contribution of Ercoe

Asmara — The Eritrean Center for Organizational Excellence has in the past 10 years provided training for staff of 45 public and Government institutions on developing strategic plan of action as well as consultancy and research for improved management.

The Acting Director of the center, Dr. Abel Habtemariam indicated that the center that was established in 2006 has so far provided training to 1620 including staff members of 10 ministries, 6 regional administrations, 14 construction companies, 5 colleges and 10 other public and government institutions in revising the existed management system as well as developing strategic plan.

Dr. Abel indicated that the objective of the center is to support the government, public and private institutions to qualitatively develop their service provision capacity.

Indicating that management is a dynamic process, Dr Abel said that the center since its establishment has significantly contributed its part in developing the organizational capacity of government and public institutions.