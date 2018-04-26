Sudan-Chad Wound Up Border Conference, Issue Security, Economic, and Social Recommendations

Genaina, West Darfur State (Sudanow) - The Conference on Security and Development of Border Areas between the Sudan and Chad on Wednesday concluded session in the town of Genaina, capital of West Darfur State, and issued its final recommendations and communique.

The communique pointed out that the meeting took place in Genaina, capital of West Darfur State, in the period 24-25 April 2018. The communique expressed the full conviction of the governments in the two countries that peace and security and development in the borderline states constitute a vital factor in achieving prosperity and peaceful coexistence among their people in general and the populations of the borderline areas in particular.