2 April 2018

SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudan-Chad Wound Up Border Conference, Issue Security, Economic, and Social Recommendations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Genaina, West Darfur State (Sudanow) - The Conference on Security and Development of Border Areas between the Sudan and Chad on Wednesday concluded session in the town of Genaina, capital of West Darfur State, and issued its final recommendations and communique.

The communique pointed out that the meeting took place in Genaina, capital of West Darfur State, in the period 24-25 April 2018. The communique expressed the full conviction of the governments in the two countries that peace and security and development in the borderline states constitute a vital factor in achieving prosperity and peaceful coexistence among their people in general and the populations of the borderline areas in particular.

Sudan

Al-Basar International Foundation, Turkey's RCs Launch Cataract Operations

Al-Basar International Foundation and Turkey Red Crescent Society in collaboration with Sudanese Red Crescent Society… Read more »

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Copyright © 2018 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.