Africa: Malaria Elimination Impossible Without Scientists' Input

The World Health Organization (WHO) says most malaria-endemic African countries have made tremendous progress in the fight against the disease.

The target attack has involved deployment of mosquito bed nets and indoor residual spray with insecticides.

However, mosquitoes are getting smarter and are developing resistance to these chemicals, whose global funding for their deployment is shrinking.

Lack of medical entomologists and experienced scientists to carry out necessary diagnostics, such as dissection of mosquito salivary glands, is one of the hurdles in the way of many malaria-endemic countries.

For Africa to achieve control, elimination and eventual eradication of malaria, there is a need to strategise and get smarter against this six-legged monster.

SKILLED STAFF

As the World Malaria Day was marked yesterday, the story of an Africa free of malaria was far from over.

According to the WHO, Africa carries 70 per cent of disease burden and has just three per cent of the requisite workforce.

Besides, novel technologies are being developed for vector control without the requisite human resource development in the continent, creating a huge gap in the continent's ability to tackle malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

There is a need to develop the technical capacity of entomologists, who are intimately associated with the whereabouts and happenings of mosquitoes.

ENTOMOLOGY

They spend hundreds -- if not thousands -- of hours trekking through muddy villages inspecting watery holes for mosquito larvae and collecting mosquitoes on walls of huts.

Basic tests for the killing power of insecticides are performed in makeshift field laboratories in converted shipping containers.

Essential information on mosquito behaviour guides which tools to use where and at what time.

It can be the difference between high impact and none, a decision that can cost millions of dollars and thousands of lives.

The expertise of entomologist is critical in anti-malaria efforts. Yet there is a dire shortage of entomologists worldwide.

EDUCATION

Many malaria-endemic African countries have less than a handful of experienced scientists and expert entomologists.

A survey by Pan-African Mosquito Control Association (PAMCA) revealed that very few African countries have entomology programmes at undergraduate degree level.

Specialising at a higher level is impossible without guidance from an experienced mentor.

African governments should invest in capacity building.

They can offer post-graduate programmes in entomology, parasitology and epidemiology and pump in more resources for scientists.

That will help to reduce the threat of mosquitos and emerging and re-emerging vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka, a former goodwill ambassador for Roll Back Malaria Partnership, once said:

"We cannot relent in the fight against malaria and African entomologists are our best weapon."