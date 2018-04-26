Cameroon: Obsequies - Henri Michel Is Dead

The former Indomitable Lions coach died yesterday April 24, 2018 in France at the age of 70.

Henri Michel is no more. The former Indomitable Lions coach Henri Michel died yesterday April 24, 2018 in France at the age of 70 after a long battle with cancer.

Many Cameroonians still remember the coach who took the Indomitable Lions to the World Cup in 1994 in the United States of America. At the time, all hopes were on the French man and even his name was on every lip. Cameroonians believed the success of 1990 in Italy would repeat itself in America.

The United States campaign however did not turn out well for the Indomitable Lions as they were booted out of the competition at the group stage after they lost 1-6 to Russia and 0- 3 to Brazil.

The only consolation was the 2-2 draw against Sweden. That was the last time Henri Michel had contact with Cameroon as he did not return to the country after the American expedition.

Born in Aix-en-Provence, France, Michel played in midfield for Nantes and earned 58 international caps between 1967 and 1980. He was a three-time winner of the French league title. Michel led France, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Ivory Coast at the World Cup, and also had spells with the United Arab Emirates, Equatorial Guinea and Kenya.

His coaching career began with the French national team, which won gold at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. They also reached the World Cup semi-finals in 1986.

Henri Michel also coached Paris Saint- Germain and some African top clubs like Zamalek of Egypt, Morocco's Raja Casablanca and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.