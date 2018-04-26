Eritrea: Meeting On the Role of Society in Development Programs

Keren — A meeting on the implementation of the chartered out development programs and on the role of community was conducted on 16 April in Shaka-Wegret administrative area, Asmat sub zone.

Stating that the chartered out programs are focused on boosting production and productivity, the administrator of the Asmat sub zone, Mr. Osman Adem called on farmers to redress their farm land, construct terraces and prepare their farm lands for cultivation before the rainy season.

The residents on their part expressing readiness to enhance effort on the implementation of water and soil conservation programs, called for the alleviation of potable water supply and transportation services as well as for machinery support in the ongoing renovation of dirt roads.

In the mean while, a meeting was held in which 120 parents of the Asmat Boarding School took part with the objective of assessing the progress of education process and challenges encountered.

Speaking at the event, the administrator of the Asmat sub zone, Mr. Osman Adem expressed commitment of the sub zone in cooperation with the Ministry of Education branch in the Anseba region and committees of parents to tackle female students' school dropouts particularly from secondary schools.