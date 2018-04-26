25 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Meeting On the Role of Society in Development Programs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — A meeting on the implementation of the chartered out development programs and on the role of community was conducted on 16 April in Shaka-Wegret administrative area, Asmat sub zone.

Stating that the chartered out programs are focused on boosting production and productivity, the administrator of the Asmat sub zone, Mr. Osman Adem called on farmers to redress their farm land, construct terraces and prepare their farm lands for cultivation before the rainy season.

The residents on their part expressing readiness to enhance effort on the implementation of water and soil conservation programs, called for the alleviation of potable water supply and transportation services as well as for machinery support in the ongoing renovation of dirt roads.

In the mean while, a meeting was held in which 120 parents of the Asmat Boarding School took part with the objective of assessing the progress of education process and challenges encountered.

Speaking at the event, the administrator of the Asmat sub zone, Mr. Osman Adem expressed commitment of the sub zone in cooperation with the Ministry of Education branch in the Anseba region and committees of parents to tackle female students' school dropouts particularly from secondary schools.

Eritrea

Efforts to Normalize Ethio-Eritrea Conflict, Critical Challenges

As mentioned repeatedly, various efforts have been and are still being made to normalize the confusing ongoing situation… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.