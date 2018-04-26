Ghana: Disgruntled NPP Members Vow to Annul B/A Regional Election

Some disgruntled members of the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are bent on nullifying the outcome of the party's regional election held on Sunday.

They have filed an injunction at the Wenchi High Court in the Brong-Ahafo Region to deter the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the election and disqualify some executives of Atebubu-Amantin Constituency from voting.

But the Brong-Ahafo Regional Election Committee of the party, Chaired by Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, a former Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the party, defied the court injunction restraining the party from holding the regional poll to elect new executives.

All the 29 constituency chairmen of the party in the region signed an undertaken to hold the election.

Though the regional EC failed to conduct and supervise the election, the Election Committee of the party set up an internal mechanism to conduct the election.

Led by Samuel Tengan and Ibrahim Najib the members secured an injunction from the court to put the poll on hold.

They claim that the constituency election was not properly and fairly conducted and the constituency executives cannot call themselves as such, hence their decision to prevent them from voting in the regional election.

In an interview Mr. Tengan said they monitored and observed that the Atebubu-Amantin executives who were banned from voting flouted the court's order and as such they would notify the court to issue contempt proceedings against them.

He said they made sure all those involved were duly served but they defied the court order and voted in the elections.

The Atebubu-Amantin Constituency NPP Research Officer, Amos Osei, when contacted refused to comment, indicating that the issue is beyond him.

Internal party issues delayed processes of the Regional Delegates' election which had 600 delegates cast their ballots to elect new regional executives.

According to the disgruntled members, both the national and regional leadership of the party had not handled matters well. -primenewsghana.com