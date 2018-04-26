Africa: Rawlings - Africa Quiet On Global Issues

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has expressed concern about the silence of the voice of Africa on global issues, describing it as 'disturbing'.

He explained that though there had been so many negative developments since the collapse of the bipolar world (East-West divide), Africa had remained too quiet.

Mr. Rawlings cited the persecution of Palestinians by the Israelis and the treatment of Yemenis by Saudi Arabia as examples and wondered if Africa's silence could be due to the extent to which the West had compromised the continent.

He was interacting with the former President of Cape Verde, Pedro de Verona Rodriguez Pires when he paid a courtesy call on him.

The former President of Cape Verde is in the country to deliver a series of lectures at the University of Development Studies (UDC).

Former President Rawlings noted that "while freedom fighters like Kwame Nkrumah could not change some of the challenges associated with the Cold War they made pronouncements, which kept the younger generation in touch with what was politically desirable.

"It helped to build and maintain a national conscience and morality since there is nothing, which prevents today's leaders from making pronouncements condemning the Israel-Palestinian issue for instance.

"How do today's leaders expect that there won't be a decline within their nations in terms of the moral fabric of our societies?" former President Rawlings quizzed.

He also referred to the recent allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Douma, Syria pointing out that the West is once again attempting to force the hand of the world to accept its military strikes in that country.

Former President Rawlings indicated that had Russia not exercised restraint on the matter there could have been brink of a Third World War.

Former President Pires said many on the continent did not have the moral authority to speak against global injustices describing Libya as one of the worst injustices that had been imposed on Africa and the world.

"We are suffering all the consequences of the brutal change of regime, which has given room and opportunities to fundamentalists to do whatever they want in that country," he stressed.

Mr. Pires called for the strengthening of institutions within Africa as such institutions could go a long way to bring sanity into the management of countries.

He lamented that the elite had monopolised the state and it seemed to only serve the interests of the elite adding that, "We have to think, plan and decide how to effect change". -myjoyonline.com