Ghana: Police Arrest 34 Suspects At Katapor

Thirty-four suspects were arrested in a swoop by the police at Katapor, near Amasaman, in the Ga West municipality, at Tuesday dawn, to clamp down on criminal activities.

The suspects, all male are currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Francis Yiribaare, the Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, who led the operation, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, on Tuesday.

He said the exercise was in connection with recent rioting and attack on Torgbui Agama, a herbalist, and policemen, and vandalising of two police vehicles, at Katapor, near Amasaman. It was also to look out for illicit drugs and firearms.

Chief Supt Yiribaare explained the police wanted to ensure absolute normalcy at Katapor after the rioting by the angry youth in the area.

He appealed to the public to provide reliable information to the police to ensure that criminal activities were reduced.

It would be recalled that the April 17 edition of the Ghanaian Times, reported that there was pandemonium at Katapor in the Ga West municipality, where angry youth allegedly attacked the herbalist and police personnel, who had gone there to rescue him, and vandalising two police vehicles.

Five suspects, including a woman, have been remanded in prison custody by the Amasaman Circuit Court in connection with the riots.

Also remanded in prison custody were Torgbui Agama, and two others, identified as Wisdom Nutsukpo, and Yaw Badu, for threat of death with a gun.

The five rioters including a woman:Kobby Mensah,39;Noah Megbenu,30;Edo Sako,55;Paa Nii Doe,39 and Mary Ezor,22, are in custody of the police assisting in investigations.

They vandalised a police patrol vehicle with registration number GP 4777 and pelted personnel with stones when they went to rescue a herbalist, Togbe Agama.

It was reported that the police received information from Togbe Agama at about 7:30 on April 15 that there was blackout at the area, and went and switched on his generator.

The story indicated that when the herbalist went to the compound, he heard loud banging on his gate, and when he opened it, he saw two motor riders and another pillion rider.

The riders were reported to have pelted him with stones till he fell and family members rushed him to the Amasaman Hospital but the riders absconded.

It was stated that when the police and the Pokuase patrol team went to the aid of the herbalist, an angry youth hurled stones at the police and destroyed the windscreen of the patrol vehicle.

The suspects of the riots are to appear in court today.