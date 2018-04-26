Sudan: Graffiti Accuse Wali of South Kordofan, Home Hold-Up in Kadugli

Kadugli — Yesterday the residents of Kadugli were surprised by graffiti on the walls of the streets and neighbourhoods demanding the immediate departure of the Wali of South Kordofan from the state.

The writings painted on the street leading to the house of the governor and in front of the Grand Mosque read "Gold Thief".

Last week, the Governor of South Kordofan filed a criminal complaint against Merikha Eldow Merikha, the director of the Sudanese Red Crescent in the state, Mahmoud Mahjoub, and Mohsin Mousa, under Article 159 of the Criminal Code 1991 related to defamation of character after accusations were posted on Facebook accusing him of gold smuggling.

The police arrested activist Awadiya Mursal from her home in El Haj Yousef in Khartoum North and took her directly to Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan. The state government made a criminal complaint against her and others for defamation of the character of the governor of South Kordofan on Facebook.

Earlier, police in Kadugli arrested activists Mohsin Mousa and Mahmoud Mahjoub following the same complaint.

Armed robbery

Gunmen attacked the house of Anas Abdelhafiz near the market in Kadugli.

Residents in the district told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen searched his house by force of arms, stole an amount of SDG 150,000 (*$5,330) and a mobile phone.

A resident in Kadugli told Radio Dabanga that the looting, robbery, and burglary at night from homes has become ordinary.

He also pointed to the ongoing fuel and water crisis in the city.

* Based on the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)