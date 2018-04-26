Sudan-Cuba Sign Health Cooperation Agreement

Havana — Federal Minister of Health, Bahr Idriss Abu-Garda has affirmed the government keenness to develop bilateral relations between Sudan and Cuba, especially, in health and medical cooperation.

Abu-Garda who signed, Wednesday, the Health Cooperation Agreement with his Cuban counterpart during the Cuban Health Conference, in Havana, said the government gives due concern to the promotion of the health and medical performance, adding that the agreement will achieve the targeted goals.

He renewed the government's commitment to implement the agreement for the interest of the people of the two countries.