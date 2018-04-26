Sudan: Al-Bashir and Deby Sign Statement for Development of the Sudanese - Chadian Border Area

The Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Hamid Mumtaz, read over the final communique and the recommendations in presence of ministers of two sides, the governors of Darfur states, the governor of Chadian border state, civil society leaders and senior military officers.

Genaina — The President of the Republic of Sudan, Field Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, and the President of Chad, Idris Deby, Wednesday signed the joint communique at the conclusion of the Conference for Development of the Sudanese - Chadian Border Area conference at Genaina,West Darfur State, under the slogan (border is means communication not division).

